Copra procurement gets underway in Pudukottai district

May 06, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Minister for Environment Siva. V. Meyyanathan inaugurated the procurement of copra from farmers for the current season in Rajendrapuram in the district on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Meyyanathan said copra would be procured from farmers through the regulated markets functioning under the District Marketing Committee till September. Farmers will get the Union government’s fixed minimum support price of ₹108.60 per kg.

About 200 metric tonnes (MT) of copra would be procured through the Alangudi Regulated Market and another 600 MT would be procured through the Aranthangi Regulated Market, he said and urged coconut farmers to take advantage of the procurement.

Farmers would be required to register their names with the regulated markets by producing their chitta/adangal, Aadhaar and bank account details. The copra would be procured as per the quality and moisture content norms fixed by National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd., he added.

The Minister also inaugurated a part time ration shop at Karuvan Kudiruppu. District Revenue Officer M. Selvi were present.