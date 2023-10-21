Copra procurement extended to November 26 in Tiruvarur

October 21, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - TIRUVARUR

The procurement of copra in Tiruvarur district has been extended to November 26 for the benefit of coconut farmers.

Disclosing this in a press release, Collector T. Charusree said that a total of 550 tonnes of copra had been procured at a cost of ₹108.60 per kilogram from 339 farmers in the Tiruvarur district between April 1 and September 30. It has been decided to extend the period of procurement to November 26.

While another 100 tonnes of copra would be procured at the Tiruvarur Regulatory Market, a similar quantity would be procured at the Mannargudi Regulatory Market and 150 tonnes at the Thiruthuraipoondi Regulatory Market as per NAFED norms.

Further details could be fetched by dialling up mobile phone number 94451 16346 (Tiruvarur and Thiruthuraipoondi) and 80720 33110 (for Mannargudi), the release said.

Meanwhile, the Tiruvarur district administration announced that the monthly agriculture grievance meeting will be held on October 26 at the District Collectorate between 10.30 a.m. and 13.35 p.m.