Copper plate inscriptions confirm donation of land to temple

A study of copper plate inscriptions purportedly created and presented to Sri Bhakthavatsala Perumal Temple, Thirukkannamangai, during the erstwhile Nayak regime has revealed that Nayak King Vijayaraghunatha Nayakar had bequeathed 400 acres of land to the temple, according to epigraphist K. Panneerselvam of the Archaeological Survey of India.

Talking to reporters here after inspecting the inscriptions on the granite walls of temples at Thittai, Thiruvedikudi and Karanthattankudi on Saturday, Mr. Panneerselvam said that the Department received the copper plates from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department recently on instructions from the Madras High Court.

The deciphering of the inscriptions resulted in the confirmation of an allegation made in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) moved before the Madras High Court stating that some 400 acres of land had been bequeathed to the Thirukkannamangai Sri Bhakthavatsala Perumal Temple in 1608 and the donation had been recorded as copper plate inscription.

The PIL alleged that the said copper plate was missing from the possession of the temple managed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department and hence the PIL. Responding to the allegation, the Department informed the Madras High Court that the copper inscription plates were in its safe custody.

Subsequently, the Madras High Court ordered that the details on the copper plates be deciphered by the ASI, he said.