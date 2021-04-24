CoP warns of stern action

TIRUCHI

24 April 2021 21:52 IST

Commissioner of Police A. Arun, on Saturday, warned of stern action against those violating lockdown restrictions.

In a statement, he said that the restrictions imposed by the State government to check the spread of COVID-19 would be implemented in letter and spirit. About 400 police personnel would be involved in enforcing and monitoring the total lockdown restrictions on Sunday. Divided into 22 groups, the police personnel would patrol the assigned areas.

Medical professionals, pharmacists, milk suppliers and those involved in essential services would be exempted from the restrictions. However, they should have proper identity cards or documents to prove their identity. The total lockdown would be in place till 4 a.m. on Monday.