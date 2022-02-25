Cop bitten by duo at cinema hall

Accused arrested on a complaint from the Constable

Two persons were arrested after they allegedly bit a police Constable after pushing him down in a cinema theatre at Lalgudi on Thursday. The incident occurred in the evening when the theatre was screening a newly released Tamil movie. The two accused M. Arunkumar (25) and R. Gopinath (24) were arrested on a complaint lodged by Constable R. Suresh who is serving at the Lalgudi police station.

Police sources said even as the movie was on, the two reportedly got on to the stage and began to dance blocking the view for the other film watchers who began to shout. One of the theatre workers asked the duo to move away from the spot. However, the two allegedly abused him. The theatre worker subsequently informed Constable Suresh who was deployed for bandobust duty at that time. The sources said as the Constable was inquiring the duo, they allegedly pushed him down and bit his left leg besides threatening him. The Constable who sustained simple injury was treated as an out-patient at the Government Hospital in Lalgudi. The accused were later remanded. The Lalgudi police have registered a case.