February 18, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Cooptex’s annual “Buy Two Get One Free” sales has commenced at the Vairam Sales Center at Thanjavur on February 16.

Silk and cotton sarees, ‘dhotis’, ready made shirts, bed spreads, pillow covers and other products will be available for sale till March 25, according to a Cooptex release.

[e.o.m]