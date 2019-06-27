Cooperative society staff arrested

The Commercial Crime Investigation Wing (CCIW) has arrested three persons in connection with misappropriation of funds from an agriculture credit cooperative society in Thanjavur district.

The Economic Offences Wing, Thanjavur district, received complaints of misappropriation of funds by the secretary of the Primary Agriculture Credit Cooperative Society (Bank) at Devarayanpettai in Papanasam taluk. Subsequently, CCIW was directed to investigate the case as the amount involved was around ₹24 lakh.

A CCIW team, led by Inspector Chithra, conducted the investigation and ascertained that the society secretary, its former president and another employee indulged in malpractice and usurped funds to the tune of ₹24 lakh. All three were arrested on Wednesday and remanded to judicial custody.

CCIW sources said it was the second such case involving the society. A former secretary was found guilty of appropriating₹36 lakh and placed under suspension. The society is said to have recovered ₹26 lakh.