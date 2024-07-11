GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cooperative ice plant in Nagapattinam port remains closed for more than a year

Updated - July 11, 2024 08:47 pm IST

Published - July 11, 2024 08:45 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Nacchinarkkiniyan M.
The non-functioning ice plant situated inside Nagapattinam port.

The non-functioning ice plant situated inside Nagapattinam port. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

An ice plant within the Nagapattinam port, managed by Tamil Nadu State Apex Fisheries Cooperative Federation Limited (TAFCOFED) under the Fisheries Department, is not functioning for over a year now.

The facility, the only cooperative ice plant in the district, was established to provide ice at a cheaper rate to fishermen.

Inaugurated virtually by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on October 20, 2022, the plant was built at a cost of ₹1.85 crore and has a daily production capacity of 30 metric tonnes of ice. The plant was shut down within a few months due to various reasons, including losses sustained by the contractor.

However, fishermen allege that mismanagement had led to its closure. They claim that the demand for ice has only increased amongst fishermen.

“The first ice plant in Nagapattinam was established by the Fisheries Department in 1954 and operated until 1977. Based on the demands of fishermen, a new plant was set up in 2022,” said RMP Rajendra Nattar of the Indian National Fishermen Union.

Nagapattinam has around 50 ice plants, yet only a handful of ice plants have comparable capacity to the cooperative unit. “This cooperative ice plant would have been a great help to country boat fishermen due to its lower prices,” said A. Sakthivel, a fisherman from Akkaraipettai. He emphasized the need for broader consultations with local fishermen to ensure the plant’s sustainability.

Official sources from the Fisheries Department and TAFCOFED cited practical difficulties, including water source issues, high electricity tariff, and poor offtake from fishermen. They also noted market pressures from private ice plant owners. Despite these challenges, there are plans to revive the plant to benefit the fishermen.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.