An ice plant within the Nagapattinam port, managed by Tamil Nadu State Apex Fisheries Cooperative Federation Limited (TAFCOFED) under the Fisheries Department, is not functioning for over a year now.

The facility, the only cooperative ice plant in the district, was established to provide ice at a cheaper rate to fishermen.

Inaugurated virtually by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on October 20, 2022, the plant was built at a cost of ₹1.85 crore and has a daily production capacity of 30 metric tonnes of ice. The plant was shut down within a few months due to various reasons, including losses sustained by the contractor.

However, fishermen allege that mismanagement had led to its closure. They claim that the demand for ice has only increased amongst fishermen.

“The first ice plant in Nagapattinam was established by the Fisheries Department in 1954 and operated until 1977. Based on the demands of fishermen, a new plant was set up in 2022,” said RMP Rajendra Nattar of the Indian National Fishermen Union.

Nagapattinam has around 50 ice plants, yet only a handful of ice plants have comparable capacity to the cooperative unit. “This cooperative ice plant would have been a great help to country boat fishermen due to its lower prices,” said A. Sakthivel, a fisherman from Akkaraipettai. He emphasized the need for broader consultations with local fishermen to ensure the plant’s sustainability.

Official sources from the Fisheries Department and TAFCOFED cited practical difficulties, including water source issues, high electricity tariff, and poor offtake from fishermen. They also noted market pressures from private ice plant owners. Despite these challenges, there are plans to revive the plant to benefit the fishermen.