GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cooperative dept. sets up plant to produce whole wheat flour under the brand name Mullai

The ₹18-lakh plant has come up on the premises of the Thonthoni Agricultural Cooperative Credit Society through the Karur District Consumer Cooperative Wholesale Store

Published - August 23, 2024 08:32 pm IST - KARUR

C. Jaisankar
P. Kandharaja, Joint Registrar of Cooperatives, Karur, releasing whole wheat flour.

P. Kandharaja, Joint Registrar of Cooperatives, Karur, releasing whole wheat flour. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Close on the heels of high patronage to the cooking oil, organic ragi flour and neem cake marketed under the Mullai brand, the Cooperative Department has set up its own plant to produce wheat flour in Karur.

The plant has come up on the premises of the Thonthoni Agricultural Cooperative Credit Society at an estimate of ₹18 lakh through the Karur District Consumer Cooperative Wholesale Store. It has an installed capacity of two tonnes a day. It can produce 60 tonnes of fine wheat flour a month.

The finished product is packed in colourfully decorated plastic bags and marketed under the brand of Mullai. A team of workers has been engaged for producing wheat atta.

“We do not extract any by-product from wheat. We crush and grind whole wheat as is done in households. We aim to produce high quality atta to serve the consumers well,” said P. Kandharaja, Joint Registrar of Cooperatives, Karur.

The plant has been erected with the loan availed from the Tiruchi District Central Cooperative Bank. Of ₹18 lakh, the District Industries Centre will provide 36% subsidy and the Karur District Consumer Cooperative Wholesale Store has contributed 10% and the remaining 54% has been generated from the TDCCB.

Mr. Kandharaja said the whole wheat atta would be made available in all 619 fair price shops in Karur district under the brand of Mullai. It had been received well by the consumers because of its quality. In the next phase, the atta would be sold in departmental stores and private groceries.

He said the wheat was procured by the Joint Purchase Committee. The atta had become an instant hit as the Mullai brand enjoys good market because of supply of high-quality gingelly, groundnut and coconut oil, ragi flour and neem cake. It was said that the venture would be a big hit and the loan availed from the TDCCB would be repaid well in advance. 

M. Chandran, Managing Director, Karur District Consumer Cooperative Wholesale Store Ltd., said that producing consumer product with the installation of own plant by a cooperative was a novel attempt in Karur district. The company was registered as a micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) to avail loan with subsidy.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / food / consumer goods

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.