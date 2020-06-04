Coop societies will meet credit requirements of farmers: Minister

Cooperative societies in the delta districts would extend ₹2,564 crore as crop loan to farmers during the current year, Minister for Cooperation Sellur K. Raju said here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that since the State government had planned to open the Mettur dam on June 12 for irrigation, farmers had begun preparatory steps to raise paddy in the “kuruvai” season. Since, Mettur dam had sufficient storage, it was expected that area of cultivation would go up this year.

The government was prepared to meet the credit and fertilizer requirements of the farmers. the Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) had already begun distribution of loan and build fertilizer stocks. Interest free crop loan to the tune of ₹44 crore had been disbursed to the farmers up to May 22. All eligible farmers would be disbursed interest free crop loan in delta districts including Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam.

Mr. Raju said that the PACS had a stock of 29,889 tonnes of fertilizers including urea, DAP and complex fertilizers for the paddy cultivation in kuruvai season. The stock of urea alone accounted for 11,240 metric tonne. There would be no shortage of fertilizers as sufficient stock was being maintained. The officials had been asked to update the stock position on a daily basis so as to procure fertilizers well in advance. Needy fertilizers would be procured from the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Union and the Thanjavur Cooperative Sales Union.

There were 697 Primary Cooperative Credit Societies in the delta areas. The officials were asked to achieve the crop loan target in each district by reviewing the crop loan disbursal regularly, Mr. Raju added.

Earlier, accompanied by K. Balasubramanian, Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Mr. Raju held a review meeting with the Managing Directors of Central Cooperative Banks, Joint and Deputy Registrars of Cooperatives in Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Cuddalore districts on disbursal of crop loan and sale of fertilizers during kuruvai season.

Tourism Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan, Backward Classes and Minority Welfare Minister S. Valarmathi and Collector S. Sivarasu participated.

Earlier, Mr. Raju declared open the 74th branch of Tiruchi District Central Cooperative Bank at Ponmalaipatti.