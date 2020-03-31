Coop department begins to sell take away vegetable bags in Pudukottai

In attempt to keep residents indoor and avert the need to venture out to purchase vegetables and groceries, the Department of Cooperation has started selling packs of vegetables and commodities at ₹100 a bag through a mobile outlet in Pudukottai.

District Collector P. Uma Maheswari, who inspected the sale in Pudukottai town on Tuesday, said that the bags would have nine items, including onions, tomato, and two other vegetables besides a coconut, thuvar dhal, urad dhal, pepper, cumin seeds and fenugreek.

The mobile outlet would visit different places to sell the bags to residents. Customers should strictly follow personal distancing while purchasing the bags.

This apart bags containing 13 vegetables including brinjal, ladies fingers, radish, raw plantain, greens, tomato, small and big onions, potato, lemon, green chillies, coriander and curry leaves are being sold at ₹150 a bag at the uzhavar sandhais in the district, she said and appealed to the public to avail the facilities so as to avoid spending much time at the markets.

Later, Ms. Maheswari also inspected the shelter and other amenities extended to a group of labourers from Bihar, employed in a private firm, at Kepparai village in the district.

Ms. Maheswari said that labourers from other States in district are being identified and being provided with shelter, food and face masks.

The Collector, who also distributed nilavembu kudineer concoction to build immunity of the elderly inmates of Dharmambal Home in Pudukottai town, said special medical teams have been constituted to screen destitute elderly citizens. Besides, food packets were also being supplied through the Revenue department, she said.

She also disclosed that 13 medical teams have been constituted in the district to screen the general public and identify patients with cold, cough and fever. Such patients would be referred to the nearest primary health centre or government hospital.