Cooking contest brings out homemakers’ culinary skills

October 08, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - KUMBAKONAM

The Hindu Bureau

Winners of the fourth edition of The Hindu’s Our State Our Taste with Chef Damu in Kumbakonam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

M. Majitha Begum emerged as the winner of the fourth edition of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ presented by the Gold Winner, held in Kumbakonam on Sunday by wowing the judges with her non-vegetarian variety biryani.

Mehar Banu, who presented five types of kari sappadu, was declared the first runner-up. Kesari, semiya kuzhi paniyaram and cucumber burfi won the second runner-up title for Tharagai.

The participants were asked to prepare a traditional Tamil Nadu dish or creatively reinterpret a classic recipe. Chef K. Damodharan, who judged the preparations lauded the participants for presenting a wide range of recipes.

Maheshwari, Marketing Department, Gold Winner; Venkatachalapathy, Kasi Viswanathan, partner RKG; Nelson, TSM, Butterfly; Saranya, marketing manager, Elite Foods, and a representative from DBS Bank were present at the event.

The finale will take place in Chennai on December 16.

The grand prize for the contest is set at ₹1 lakh, while the second and third-place winners will receive ₹60,000 and ₹40,000, respectively.

‘Our State Our Taste’ is sponsored by Gold Winner, powered by Butterfly, in association with RKG, Aashirvaad, and Elite Foods. Partners include Bambino (vermicelli), Parry’s (sugar), Coir-On (comfort), G-square (realty) SRM-IHM (hotel management) and DBS (banking).

