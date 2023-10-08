HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cooking contest brings out homemakers’ culinary skills

October 08, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - KUMBAKONAM

The Hindu Bureau
Winners of the fourth edition of The Hindu’s Our State Our Taste with Chef Damu in Kumbakonam on Sunday.

Winners of the fourth edition of The Hindu’s Our State Our Taste with Chef Damu in Kumbakonam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

M. Majitha Begum emerged as the winner of the fourth edition of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ presented by the Gold Winner, held in Kumbakonam on Sunday by wowing the judges with her non-vegetarian variety biryani.

Mehar Banu, who presented five types of kari sappadu, was declared the first runner-up. Kesari, semiya kuzhi paniyaram and cucumber burfi won the second runner-up title for Tharagai.

The participants were asked to prepare a traditional Tamil Nadu dish or creatively reinterpret a classic recipe. Chef K. Damodharan, who judged the preparations lauded the participants for presenting a wide range of recipes.

Maheshwari, Marketing Department, Gold Winner; Venkatachalapathy, Kasi Viswanathan, partner RKG; Nelson, TSM, Butterfly; Saranya, marketing manager, Elite Foods, and a representative from DBS Bank were present at the event.

The finale will take place in Chennai on December 16.

The grand prize for the contest is set at ₹1 lakh, while the second and third-place winners will receive ₹60,000 and ₹40,000, respectively.

‘Our State Our Taste’ is sponsored by Gold Winner, powered by Butterfly, in association with RKG, Aashirvaad, and Elite Foods. Partners include Bambino (vermicelli), Parry’s (sugar), Coir-On (comfort), G-square (realty) SRM-IHM (hotel management) and DBS (banking).

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.