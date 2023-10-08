October 08, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - KUMBAKONAM

M. Majitha Begum emerged as the winner of the fourth edition of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ presented by the Gold Winner, held in Kumbakonam on Sunday by wowing the judges with her non-vegetarian variety biryani.

Mehar Banu, who presented five types of kari sappadu, was declared the first runner-up. Kesari, semiya kuzhi paniyaram and cucumber burfi won the second runner-up title for Tharagai.

The participants were asked to prepare a traditional Tamil Nadu dish or creatively reinterpret a classic recipe. Chef K. Damodharan, who judged the preparations lauded the participants for presenting a wide range of recipes.

Maheshwari, Marketing Department, Gold Winner; Venkatachalapathy, Kasi Viswanathan, partner RKG; Nelson, TSM, Butterfly; Saranya, marketing manager, Elite Foods, and a representative from DBS Bank were present at the event.

The finale will take place in Chennai on December 16.

The grand prize for the contest is set at ₹1 lakh, while the second and third-place winners will receive ₹60,000 and ₹40,000, respectively.

