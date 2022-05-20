Cookery contest comes to Tiruchi

The Hindu’s Our State Our Taste competition tomorrow

The third edition of The Hindu’s Our State Our Taste competition will be coming to Tiruchi this weekend, testing the culinary skills of hobby cooks and gourmet chefs in the city.

The 10th round will take place at Swarnam Mini Hall, Ramyas Hotel, near Central Bus Stand on Sunday from 10 a.m. The culinary talent hunt will identify the cooking champion of Tamil Nadu through preliminary rounds in 20 locations across the State. The grand finale will be held in Chennai on July 23.

A panel of judges headed by celebrity chef K. Damodharan (Chef Damu) will select the three best cooks from the preliminary rounds for the grand finale. The top three winners will win a total cash prize of ₹2 lakh. The first prize is ₹1 lakh, the second prize is ₹60,000 and the third is ₹40,000.

Contestants can prepare a wide variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, under breakfast, snack or dessert categories. However, they should cook a minimum of two dishes, one of which must represent the flavour of Tamil Nadu with “Namba Ooru Namba Savorit Pasta” and bring it to the venue for the preliminary round.

Extra points will be given to those who prepare the dish with RKG Ghee, Cardia Advanced Groundnut Oil, Savorit, Madhuram Rice, LG Asafoetida, Naga Food Products and Everest Masala. The participants must bring the used product wrappers to the venue.

Children (10-18 years) and young adults (19-25 years) can showcase their unique pasta recipes using their favourite Savorit pasta. They must bring the cooked dishes and recipes to the venue. Mr. Damu will choose one winner from each category.

To participate, register on bit.ly/OSOT2022

Alternatively, readers can also send an SMS or a WhatsApp message in the format “Name<space>City<space>Dish name” to 99412 55695 or call this number.

Vidiem Kitchen Appliances is the title sponsor of the cooking contest. It is powered by Savorit and Madhuram Rice in association with RKG Ghee and Cardia Advanced Groundnut Oil. LG Asafoetida is the asafoetida partner and Naga Food is the associate partner. Divinity Partner is ITC Mangaldeep and Spices partner is Everest Masala.

The banking partner is Karur Vysya Bank, the magazine partner is Aval Vikatan, luxury car partner is Volkswagen. The media partner is Hindu Tamil Thisai. GEC Partner is Kalaignar TV and news channel partner is Kalaignar Seidhigal.