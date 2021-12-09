‘NEP, a revolutionary document’

TIRUCHI

09 December 2021 19:38 IST

2,225 students receive degrees in person

Terming the National Educational Policy (NEP) 2020 a revolutionary document, Governor and Chancellor R.N. Ravi said on Thursday that it envisions an educational system rooted in the Indian ethos enabling the transformation of the nation into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society.

The policy is aimed at creating a “new India” that leads the world, which was the dream of revolutionary poet and freedom fighter Bharathidasan and his mentor Subramania Bharathi, he said speaking at the 37th convocation of Bharathidasan University after awarding degrees to students. He expected Bharathidasan University to survey the area of its coverage, dig up those (unsung) heroes and build profiles of their contributions (in the struggle for India’s freedom), lest they are lost forever.

The policy places thrust on ending certain hurdles in the present educational system that includes fragmentation of higher education in narrow divisions instead of being inter-disciplinary and holistic, sub-optimal governance and leadership of higher educational institutions, inadequate development of cognitive skills and learning outcomes, rigid separation of disciplines, limited access, particularly in socio-economically disadvantaged areas, and limited teacher and institutional autonomy.

Other initiatives for building a new India include Swasth Bharat, Samruddha Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Jal Jeevan Mission, Jan Dhan Yojana, Online Education, Direct Benefit Transfer, Enhanced MSP, Indigenous Defence Industrial Complex, Global Collaboration, Multilateral Initiatives, and many more for building an inclusive progressive and a India, a role model for the world.

He awarded degrees to 2,225 candidates in person, that included 2,139 Ph.D. graduands. A total of 1,04,006 UG, PG and M.Phil graduands received their degrees in absentia.

Pro-Chancellor and State Higher Education Minister K.Ponmudi said it has become necessary for teachers to adapt themselves to the requirement of imparting practical skills. The government was keen on making the learning process multi-disciplinary in nature be it for engineering or social sciences subjects, Mr. Ponmudi said. The need of the hour was to frame content accordingly to promote lateral thinking, he said.

P. Kanagasabapathi said it is time that the education system is connected to the ground realities. Each nation has its own unique characteristics, he said, to drive home the point that much of the ‘universal models’ developed in the West need not be taken as the guiding paths in the Indian situation.

Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam listed the achievements by the various departments, in his report.

Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi, during the course of his address at the convocation, sought the Governor’s support to the Tamil Nadu’s three-language policy.

“The State is indeed in favour of students learning a third language in addition to English and mother tongue. It could be Hindi or Malayalayam or Telugu. But, the learners must make the choice. There should be no compulsion with regard to learning a third language,” Mr. Ponmudi emphasised.