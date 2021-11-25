Convict ward opened in Pudukottai Medical College Hospital

Pudukottai

25 November 2021 18:29 IST

A convict ward has been opened at the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital to provide treatment for those inmates of Borstal School here requiring hospitalisation. Minister for Law, S. Regupathy inaugurated the convict ward in the presence of Collector Kavitha Ramu, hospital Dean M. Poovathi and other officials.

The convict ward is equipped with necessary facilities to provide quality treatment to inmates, said Mr. Regupathy. In a brief interaction with reporters, Mr. Regupathy said the convict ward had been opened keeping in mind the welfare of the prisoners. The ward has separate rooms for police personnel deployed to guard the inmates admitted to the ward. The Minister said COVID-19 vaccines had been administered to all staff serving in jails across the State. COVID-19 test was being conducted on accused before they were lodged in the jail, he added.

