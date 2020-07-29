Converting private schools as COVID-19 care centres opposed

THANJAVUR
The Kumbakonam education district unit of the Tamil Nadu Nursery, Primary, Matric, Higher Secondary, CBSE Schools Association has opposed the conversion of private schools as COVID-19 care centres.
In a resolution passed at the Executive Committee meeting at Kumbakonam on Wednesday, the association said that the government should first make use of the educational institutions under its control for setting up the centres.
It also resented the high-handed attitude of the district administration towards setting up the care centres in private schools instead of trying to convert the marriage halls maintained by the civic bodies. Further, forcing the private educational institutions to lend their school vehicles meant for the transportation of students for the use of government staff to commute to their office and back from their home towns should also be avoided, it added.
The association has also passed a resolution seeking renewal of permission to run the educational institutions for another three years taking into consideration the difficulties in obtaining necessary certificates from different departments in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and sought an increase of 20 % in the school fees.
