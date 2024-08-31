GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Convert Pamani Express into a daily train, Southern Railway urged

Published - August 31, 2024 06:06 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Consumer Protection and Environment Research Centre, Tiruvarur, has urged the Southern Railway to convert two tri-weekly trains passing through Tiruvarur as daily services.

In a resolution passed at the monthly meeting, the Centre has pleaded that the tri-weekly Pamani Express (17407/08) operated between Mannargudi and Tirupati and the Tambaram-Sengottai Super Fast Express (20683/84) passing through Tiruvarur be operated as daily services.

In another resolution, the centre urged the State government to find a solution to the bio-metric authentication problems faced by senior citizens at the fair price shops and the issue of non-availability of certain essential commodities at the shops.

A resolution urging the Tiruvarur District Police to inspect and streamline the speed arresters put up on the carriageways across the district and ensure that reflective paints were applied on the speed arresters.

