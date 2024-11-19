ADVERTISEMENT

Conversion of three causeways to high-level bridges to be taken up in Perambalur district

Published - November 19, 2024 11:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

State govt. sanctions ₹50 cr. for execution of works in 2024-2025 to be carried out by the Highways Department

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has sanctioned ₹50 crore for execution of a host of road-related works to be carried out in Perambalur district in 2024-2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Construction and Maintenance Wing of Perambalur Highways Division will execute the works such as widening/ strengthening of roads, improvements to roads, conversion of three causeways to high-level bridges and junction improvements.

The works were to be carried out under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme (CRIDP) 2024-2025, said an official. Two of the three causeways identified for conversion into high-level bridges came under Veppanthattai sub-division and one under Kunnam sub-division.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bridges were to be constructed along Pimbalur — Vannarampondy Road, Poolambadi — Veppadipalakadu Road and Sengunam — Murukkangudi — Mangalamedu Road. The conversion of the causeways into bridges would be carried out at a total cost of ₹7.92 crore to avoid flooding during heavy rains and enable hassle-free vehicular movement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Six road widening/ strengthening works would be executed to a length of about 19.2 km at a cost of ₹33.8 crore. Nine road improvement works would be taken up to a length of 18 km, the official said, adding that this would be done at a cost of ₹4.96 crore.

The Highways Department had identified a couple of junction improvement works costing ₹3.24 crore. These works were to be taken up along Ayyalur — Kudikadu — Sathanur Road to Varagupadi Road and along Ranjangudi — V. Kalathur-Kaikalathur Road. The Highways Department had planned to start the works soon, the official added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US