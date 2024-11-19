 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Conversion of three causeways to high-level bridges to be taken up in Perambalur district

State govt. sanctions ₹50 cr. for execution of works in 2024-2025 to be carried out by the Highways Department

Published - November 19, 2024 11:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has sanctioned ₹50 crore for execution of a host of road-related works to be carried out in Perambalur district in 2024-2025.

Construction and Maintenance Wing of Perambalur Highways Division will execute the works such as widening/ strengthening of roads, improvements to roads, conversion of three causeways to high-level bridges and junction improvements.

The works were to be carried out under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme (CRIDP) 2024-2025, said an official. Two of the three causeways identified for conversion into high-level bridges came under Veppanthattai sub-division and one under Kunnam sub-division.

The bridges were to be constructed along Pimbalur — Vannarampondy Road, Poolambadi — Veppadipalakadu Road and Sengunam — Murukkangudi — Mangalamedu Road. The conversion of the causeways into bridges would be carried out at a total cost of ₹7.92 crore to avoid flooding during heavy rains and enable hassle-free vehicular movement.

Six road widening/ strengthening works would be executed to a length of about 19.2 km at a cost of ₹33.8 crore. Nine road improvement works would be taken up to a length of 18 km, the official said, adding that this would be done at a cost of ₹4.96 crore.

The Highways Department had identified a couple of junction improvement works costing ₹3.24 crore. These works were to be taken up along Ayyalur — Kudikadu — Sathanur Road to Varagupadi Road and along Ranjangudi — V. Kalathur-Kaikalathur Road. The Highways Department had planned to start the works soon, the official added.

Published - November 19, 2024 11:21 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.