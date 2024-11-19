Conversion of three causeways to high-level bridges to be taken up in Perambalur district

The State government has sanctioned ₹50 crore for execution of a host of road-related works to be carried out in Perambalur district in 2024-2025.

Construction and Maintenance Wing of Perambalur Highways Division will execute the works such as widening/ strengthening of roads, improvements to roads, conversion of three causeways to high-level bridges and junction improvements.

The works were to be carried out under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme (CRIDP) 2024-2025, said an official. Two of the three causeways identified for conversion into high-level bridges came under Veppanthattai sub-division and one under Kunnam sub-division.

The bridges were to be constructed along Pimbalur — Vannarampondy Road, Poolambadi — Veppadipalakadu Road and Sengunam — Murukkangudi — Mangalamedu Road. The conversion of the causeways into bridges would be carried out at a total cost of ₹7.92 crore to avoid flooding during heavy rains and enable hassle-free vehicular movement.

Six road widening/ strengthening works would be executed to a length of about 19.2 km at a cost of ₹33.8 crore. Nine road improvement works would be taken up to a length of 18 km, the official said, adding that this would be done at a cost of ₹4.96 crore.

The Highways Department had identified a couple of junction improvement works costing ₹3.24 crore. These works were to be taken up along Ayyalur — Kudikadu — Sathanur Road to Varagupadi Road and along Ranjangudi — V. Kalathur-Kaikalathur Road. The Highways Department had planned to start the works soon, the official added.