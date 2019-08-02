Conversion of power lines into UG cables under way

The Tangedco has begun work on laying underground cables to replace overhead power distribution lines in the coastal areas of Nagapattinam district, which is prone for natural disasters.

Being executed under the World Bank-funded Coastal Disaster Risk Reduction Programme (CDRRP) the project would entail laying of underground distribution cables for a total distance of 211.38 km in the district at a total cost of ₹186 crore.

The CDRRP, implemented as per a tripartite agreement between the World Bank and the Centre and State government signed in 2013, aims to reduce the vulnerability of the coastal communities to natural hazards such as cyclones, storms, floods and tsunamis.

The project comprises several components such as construction of multi-purpose evacuation centres, multi-hazard resistant houses, establishment of early warning systems and creation of resilient electrical network. The last component envisages conversion of overhead power distribution lines into underground cables in Cuddalore and Nagapattinam districts. The project was conceived in the wake of the Thane cyclone in 2011.

In Nagapattinam district, under ground cables are to be laid in four packages by the Tangedco and work on the package covering Velankanni and neighbouring areas began a few months ago. This package covers Velankanni Church, Serudhur, Uppalam, Thideerkuppam, Tsunami Colony, Pookara Street, Karamathurmedu, Sivankoil and Keechankuppam. About 11,000 consumers would benefit from this package. The project is expected to be completed in about two years time.

Under the other three packages, Nagapattinam Town I and II feeders, Nagore 1, 2 and 3 feeders, Thonithurai and Velipalayam areas would be covered. Sources in the Tangedco said that the works on these projects are expected to begin soon, after obtaining necessary clearances from the local bodies concerned.

Tangedco officials said that the project would be big boon for residents of the coastal district which faces nature’s fury often. Citing the recent cyclone Gaja, the officials pointed out that the extensive damage caused to the overhead distribution network took months to be restored fully, especially in the remote coastal areas. The conversion of the network into underground cables would prevent power supply disruptions even at times of such exigencies. It would almost eliminate external damages to the power distribution network and thereby the network restoration costs incurred by the Tangedco every time a natural disaster strikes. It would also help save on power loss, the officials said.