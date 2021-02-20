Convention rues lack of support to women’s studies

The Indian Association for Women’s Studies (IAWS) organised a national convention on ‘Women’s Studies Centres (WSCs) - Current concerns, challenges and way forward’ to discuss impediments faced by them.
Scholars from WSCs across the country took part in the convention — conducted online — to discuss the lack of support from educational institutions and hardships in continuing their functioning.
IAWS President Ishita Mukhophadhayay drew attention to the importance of WSCs and their role in creating a country without discrimination against women. “We need to support research through internal collaborations and, through it, encourage growing knowledge,” she said.
Roshan Ara of University of Kashmir drew attention to the lack of job opportunities and said it discouraged scholars from opting for women’s studies. “We need short-term courses, training programmes, especially on women entrepreneurship, and increase the number of seats in formal courses,” she said.
Ms Ara also urged IAWS to understand ways to how to attract more students.
N. Manimekalai, Director and Head, Department of Women’s Studies, said there now existed a paradox, as a huge body of literature in the area had been created over the years, but there was a need to take it to students.
“A draft memorandum will be submitted to the University Grants Commission putting forth our demands. Meanwhile, WSCs must seek new ways to reach students, and to have our demands heard,” she added.
