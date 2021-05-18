Controversy as Minister holds meeting of officials at party office

Poyyamozhi says he had it with voluntary agencies

TIRUCHI

The presence of top district officials at a meeting held by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi with voluntary agencies at the DMK party office in Tiruchi on Monday has triggered a controversy.

Collector S. Divyadharshini [since transferred]; Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi City, Arun; and Corporation Commissioner S. Subramanian were present at the meeting held at the DMK (Tiruchi south) office at V.N. Nagar near Chathiram Bus Stand. Besides them, representatives of Rotary and Lions clubs and other voluntary organisations took part in the hour-long meeting. Mr. Poyyamozhi was said to have encouraged the voluntary organisations to join hands with the State government in combating COVID-19.

Ms. Divyadharshini was eventually transferred and posted as Collector of Dharmapuri district later on Monday.

Taking strong exception to Mr. Poyyamozhi holding a meeting with the top officials at the DMK office, the AIADMK (Tiruchi south) has sent a petition to the Governor, urging him to sack the Minister for “breaching” constitutional decorum. P. Kumar, district secretary, AIADMK, Tiruchi south, in his representation said it was unbecoming of a Minister to hold the meeting of officials at the party office.

Denying the charge, the Minister said that it was not a planned meeting, and was rather a coincidence. According to him, the Collector, Commissioner of Police and Corporation Commissioner had visited the party office to greet him for having become a Minister while he was holding a discussion with the members of voluntary organisations on involving them in the COVID-19 relief and awareness activities. Since it was a subject concerning all, the officials too shared their opinion in the meeting.

As a public servant, he was aware that it was not proper to hold an official meeting at the party office, Mr. Poyyamozhi said.