Controller of Defence Accounts holds a meeting with pensioners in Thanjavur on new digital system

More than 1,000 ex-servicemen and defence civilians attended a meeting held at Thanjavur on November 14 to create awareness about the digital platform – SPARSH – for all pension related activities.

The digital System for Pension Administration (RAKSHA) – SPARSH is being implemented by the Defence Accounts Department to meet the pension sanction and disbursement requirements of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Defence Civilians and all pension-related activities.

Presenting a brief note about SPARSH, the Controller of Defence Accounts, Chennai, T. Jayaseelan, IDAS, said the digital platform with the real time tracking of grievances ensure timely resolution of disputes/complaints raised by the pensioners apart from removing the requirements of multiple visits to the Defence Accounts Office by pensioners to register life certificates and others.

Queries relating to “one rank one pension” scheme were answered at the meeting in addition to the clarification sought by the pensioners about Aadhaar seeding and others.

Collector B. Priyanka Pankajam attended the meeting, according to official sources.