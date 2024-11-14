 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Controller of Defence Accounts holds a meeting with pensioners in Thanjavur on new digital system

System for Pension Administration (RAKSHA) – SPARSH is being implemented by the Defence Accounts Department to meet the pension sanction and disbursement requirements of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Defence Civilians and all pension-related activities

Published - November 14, 2024 05:28 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

More than 1,000 ex-servicemen and defence civilians attended a meeting held at Thanjavur on November 14 to create awareness about the digital platform – SPARSH – for all pension related activities.

The digital System for Pension Administration (RAKSHA) – SPARSH is being implemented by the Defence Accounts Department to meet the pension sanction and disbursement requirements of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Defence Civilians and all pension-related activities.

Presenting a brief note about SPARSH, the Controller of Defence Accounts, Chennai, T. Jayaseelan, IDAS, said the digital platform with the real time tracking of grievances ensure timely resolution of disputes/complaints raised by the pensioners apart from removing the requirements of multiple visits to the Defence Accounts Office by pensioners to register life certificates and others.

Queries relating to “one rank one pension” scheme were answered at the meeting in addition to the clarification sought by the pensioners about Aadhaar seeding and others.

Collector B. Priyanka Pankajam attended the meeting, according to official sources.

Published - November 14, 2024 05:28 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / defence / pension and welfare / wage and pension

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.