Control rooms set up in Tiruvarur to receive complaints regarding Pongal Gift Hampers

January 05, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

Control rooms have been set up to receive complaints with respect to the distribution of Pongal Gift Hampers in the Tiruvarur district.

Disclosing this in a press release, Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan said that the beneficiaries coming across any discrepancies, defects or malpractices in the process of distribution of Pongal Gift Hampers, if any, could pass the information to the District Administration by dialing the Control Room number – 94450 00295 or contact the Taluk-level Control Rooms by dialing 94450 00296 for Tiruvarur taluk related complaints; 94450 00297 for Nannilam taluk; 94450 00298 for Kudavasal; 94450 00299 for Valangaiman; 99450 00300 for Needamangalam; 94450 00301 for Mannargudi; 94450 00302 for Thiruthuraipoondi and 94999 37022 for Koothanallur taluk.