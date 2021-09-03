Tiruchirapalli

Contributions invited to save a child

Contributions are invited from the public to save a girl child, Bharathi of Sirajpur Nagar, Nanjikottai, who is suffering from vertebral ligaments problem.

According to an official release, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and representatives of various non-governmental organisations functioning in Thanjavur came together and opened an account in the Indian Overseas Bank, Collectorate Branch, Thanjavur (IFSC - IOBA0003784) to collect donations from the public.

The girl who is suffering from spinal muscular atrophy type-2 disease need to be administered with an injection zolgensma costing around ₹16 crore before this month-end. Hence, donations to save the child could be credited to the account number 378401000000550 opened in the name SUPPORT BHARATHI, the release added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 3, 2021 9:51:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/contributions-invited-to-save-a-child/article36279668.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY