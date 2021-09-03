Contributions invited to save a child

Contributions are invited from the public to save a girl child, Bharathi of Sirajpur Nagar, Nanjikottai, who is suffering from vertebral ligaments problem.

According to an official release, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and representatives of various non-governmental organisations functioning in Thanjavur came together and opened an account in the Indian Overseas Bank, Collectorate Branch, Thanjavur (IFSC - IOBA0003784) to collect donations from the public.

The girl who is suffering from spinal muscular atrophy type-2 disease need to be administered with an injection zolgensma costing around ₹16 crore before this month-end. Hence, donations to save the child could be credited to the account number 378401000000550 opened in the name SUPPORT BHARATHI, the release added.