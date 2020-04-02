‘Contribute to PM CARES fund’

The faculty and staff members of the Central University of Tamil Nadu have been requested to contribute their one-day salary to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund).

Making an appeal in this regard to the faculty and staff members through e-mail, Vice-Chancellor A. P. Dash has pointed out that it was the moral duty of the CUTN family to support the government in its crusade against the COVID-19. Professor Dash had also emphasised the need to follow the instructions of the Central and State governments during the 21-day lockdown period for the betterment of the nation and society.

In a separate e-mail, Registrar S. Bhuvaneswari has requested the faculty and staff members to give their consent for donation. Dr. Bhuvaneswari said that one day’s salary would be deducted and remitted to the PM CARES Fund upon receiving the individual consent letters through e-mail, according to a University release.