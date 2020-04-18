Contract workers under home quarantine

A group of contract workers have been placed under house quarantine at Rishiyur near Needamangalam following their return from Kerala recently.

Some months ago, 24 workers from Rishiyur hamlet near Needamangalam went to Kerala to work in a construction project. They lost their jobs and savings due to the lockdown. Their plea for help was brought to the notice of the Kerala government, which assured of all assistance.

However, when the lockdown was extended up to May 3, 13 workers decided to return home. On arriving at Needamangalam on August 16, two of them went to the government hospital for coronavirus test. After it was completed, they were advised to remain in home quarantine for 14 days.

Meanwhile, another batch of 11 persons were intercepted by police at Kovilvenni check post and were tested at a primary health care centre at Kovilvenni on August 17. After the test, they were allowed to stay with their families at Rishiyur on the condition that they remain isolated in their homes for the next 14 days.

All 13 workers would remain under surveillance of health and revenue officials for the next two weeks, sources said.