Contract workers are underpaid: CITU

The CITU, Thanjavur district unit, has alleged that the workers engaged on contract for conservancy works were being underpaid.

In a memorandum addressed to the State government, the CITU Thanjavur district secretary, C. Jayabal said that privatisation of conservancy and sanitary operations in civic bodies, government hospitals and other government organisations/departments had led to a situation wherein the workers engaged by the contractors have been underpaid.

Though the workers were entitled to a payment of ₹411 as daily wages none of the contractors adhere to this instruction from the government officials. Urging the government to come to the rescue of the underpaid contract workers, he demanded that COVID-19 pandemic incentives should also be extended to all those engaged in sanitary operations in the civic bodies since they have been declared as ‘frontline workers’ in the combat against the novel coronavirus.