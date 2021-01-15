Continuous rains lead to postponement of jallikattu events in Tiruchi district

TIRUCHI

15 January 2021 13:15 IST

The jallikattu events scheduled at Periya Suriyur and Viralimalai have been postponed

Jallikattu events to be held at Periya Suriyur village near Tiruchi and at Viralimalai in neighbouring Pudukottai district have been postponed due to continuous rains.

The bull taming sport at Periya Suriyur was scheduled to be held on Friday and arrangements such as the installation of barricades were already completed by the organising committee members belonging to the village. Collector S. Sivarasu told The Hindu on Friday that the jallikattu has been postponed as rain has left the venue wet. The event would now be held on January 20, he added.

It has been the customary practice of the villagers of Periya Suriyur to hold the event on the second day of the Tamil month Thai when Mattu Pongal is celebrated.

The district administration had convened a meeting with the organisers of the event recently, putting forth the safety protocols to be followed in view of the pandemic situation. The Periya Suriyur jallikattu was the first event that was to have been held in Tiruchi district.

The jallikattu at Viralimalai that was scheduled for January 17 has also been postponed as the rain has left the venue slushy. The fresh date for holding the event is yet to be finalised. The event was to be held at Ammankulam thidal for which preliminary arrangements had begun.

Case booked

Meanwhile, the Illupur Police in Pudukottai district have registered a case against a group of persons for organising a jallikattu without permission at a mandhai at Raapoosal village on Thursday. By the time police rushed to the spot after receiving information, the group had left the spot.

A case has been booked under IPC sections including 143 (unlawful assembly), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and under section 7 of the Tamil Nadu Regulation of Jallikattu Act.

A case has also been booked at Annavasal police station in Pudukottai district against some persons for conducting a similar event.