Continuing traffic pile ups at Palpannai intersection leave commuters exasperated

Palpannai junction is one of the major entry points for commuters coming from delta districts and Chennai to reach the city and the airport in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Commuters to the city from residential colonies and villages along Thanjavur-Tiruchi Highway continue to experience a torrid time while negotiating the Palpannai intersection on the Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass Road at Ariyamangalam in the city due to huge traffic pile ups every day.

The junction improvement works, executed by National Highways Authority of India, has not brought much relief for commuters heading to the city from Thanjavur Highway, complain residents. Last year, NHAI had widened the mouth of the intersection for vehicles coming from Thanjavur side to take a free-left turn towards Senthaneerpuram on Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass Road.

The city police had also installed an automatic traffic signal at the junction with timers. However, more needs to be done to relieve the congestion, say the residents.

“The traffic congestion has turned worse at the intersection, especially on the carriageway leading towards the city from Thanjavur Highway, even during non-peak hours. At times, it takes nearly 20-30 minutes to emerge out of the pile up, after five/six signal cycles at the Palpannai traffic signal. Vehicles often queue up till the Tangedco Office near the Ariyamangalam road overbridge on Thanjavur Highway. This effectively prevents motorists from taking advantage of the free-left. A large number of vehicles head towards the right to join the Chennai Bypass Road,” says S. Manoharan, a resident of Rajappa Nagar.

Mr. Manoharan points out that the police have also placed temporary barricades near the bus halt for motorists taking the free-left. But as the pile up of vehicles is so long motorists are not able to take the free-left easily. The proposed half-ring road from Thuvakudi on Thanjavur highway could ease the situation in the long run, but the authorities need to study the situation and come up with appropriate solutions immediately, he says.

With the State government yet to arrive at a decision on whether to build service lanes or go for an elevated highway along the city-stretch of Tiruchi-Thanjavur Highway, the problem could persist for some time, a section of residents fear.

S. Sakthivel, an organiser of the Federation for Retrieval of Tiruchi-Palpannai-Thuvakudi Service Roads, observes that the problem has been accentuated primarily due to a narrow minor bridge across a drainage canal before the bus bay on the Thanjavur highway.

“If the bridge is widened, the congestion will be relieved to a large extent as vehicles taking the free-left would keep moving. The authorities should take steps to widen the bridge without waiting for a decision on the service lane issue. The minor bridge has to be widened, irrespective of whether a service lane or an elevated corridor is built along the highway,” Mr. Sakthivel contends.

Pointing out that traffic snarls are also being witnessed often on the narrow service lane with vehicles waiting in a long queue to turn right towards Thanjavur Highway from iruchi-Chennai Bypass Road, Mr. Sakthivel suggests that the police authorities could take a re-look at the timing of signals at Palpannai intersection and provide for a longer green window in some directions, depending on the volume of traffic.