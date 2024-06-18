Continued dumping at Uyyakondan canal a menace, say residents of Alwarthoppu and Bhima Nagar

Uyyakondan canal continues to be local dumpsite, where the dumping of garbage not only raises a stench, but also acts as breeding grounds for vector-borne diseases.

Hundreds of residents from Alwarthoppu and Bhima Nagar use the bridge to cross over the canal. They also said that dumping garbage at the bridge is a long-standing issue and no step has been taken to act against it, due to which the area surrounding it is dirty.

“This has been happening for a really long time but people still dump their garbage in the canal and no permanent step has been taken to stop this. The stench is unbearable and is a major breeding ground for mosquitoes.” said S. Kadhar Moideen, a resident of Alwarthoppu.

According to social activists engaged with cleaning up the garbage say that creating awareness among the residents has helped but there is still a long way to go to curb dumping of garbage near the bridge.

“It’s a slow process but there are assigned persons who monitor the collection of waste from houses. Creating awareness is necessary but it would help to personally reach out to them to make them understand the hazards of dumping waste.” said a social activist who monitors collection of waste at ward 29.

“A special team to deep clean the canal is to be deployed. A group of 40 personnel will be used to clean the area thoroughly in the following weeks.” said S. Kamal Musthafa, Ward 29 councillor.

