Continue treatment for existing ailments, say doctors

Doctors in the city are urging patients of existing ailments such as diabetes and heart disease to regularly consult their healthcare providers.

With the lockdown enforced and citizens asked not to step out unless necessary, many patients are ignoring common symptoms and are only being rushed to the hospital in emergency conditions. T. Senthilkumar, Head and Executive Director, Kauvery Heart City said that in the last 15 days, the number of patients being rushed to the hospital in a critical condition has markedly increased. “I attribute the reason to multiple things – fear of stepping out, patients neglect their symptoms or in the case of elderly patients, do not want to financially burden their families with their ailments, especially at such an uncertain time.” At least four or five patients in a day require emergency medical attention, he said.

Dr. Senthilkumar advices patients to regularly review their health with the assistance of their doctor. “I have also noticed that patients are stopping the intake of medicines without the doctor’s advice. For patients with valve replacement surgeries, diabetes, kidney disease, ignoring medication can be fatal,” he said, adding, keep stock of medication. “Purchase for a month or two. If one thinks that medicines are expensive, purchase them from Government hospitals, Jan Aushadhi clinics, but do not forget to take them,” he said. .

Some patients are unable to access public transport and are therefore unable to visit hospitals, said M. S. Ashraf, former national vice-president, Indian Medical Association. “As a solution, Tamil Nadu-IMA has begun promoting telemedicine. Patients are encouraged to call their doctors on a routine basis. Discussion of one’s health will ensure that they are not neglecting it,” he said.

Meanwhile, other patients are afraid that they will be asked to take a test for COVID-19. “Cases of respiratory illnesses being reported has significantly reduced. Where have all these patients gone? It is possible that they are afraid. These patients could even be self-medicating and putting themselves at risk,” K. Govindaraj, Director, G. Vishwanathan Group of Hospitals, said.

Dr. Govindaraj has also noticed that cases of perineal abscesses have increased. Within 12 days, at least eight patients have been operated upon, he said.

“Individuals, especially those who are overweight need to get some form of exercise. You can even walk inside your house, but do not ignore your well-being,” he said.