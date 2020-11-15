Contests planned for Library Week fete

TIRUCHI

15 November 2020 21:35 IST

District Central Library in Tiruchi, in association with its Readers’ Forum, plans to celebrate 53rd National Library Week by conducting competitions for children, students and readers.

Tamil story-telling contest will be conducted for children below 10 years, and Tamil essay writing competition for students aged above 10, and readers.

Children participating in story-telling contest are required to record their videos, not exceeding five minutes, and send the same to the following WhatsApp numbers: 98945 48445, 94436 73565 and 82207 12329 by 5 p.m. on November 18, with details encompassing name, date of birth, class and the residential address, District Library Officer A.P. Sivakumar said in a press release.

Topics for Tamil essay contest constitute ‘Corona kalathil katrathum, petrathum’ for 6th to 8th standard. students; ‘Padithen Viyanthen’ for 9th to 12th standard students; and ‘Entha noolkal ethanal pidikkum’ for readers.

The essays should be in the format of a minimum of 20 lines per page, not exceeding six pages. All the entries bearing the name, class, date of birth, mobile phone number and the complete address must be submitted to The Librarian, District Central Library, 144, West Boulevard Road, Singarathoppu, Tiruchi 620 008 either in person or through post within 5 p.m. on November 18

The top 10 entries of essay contest in each of the three groups will be invited for a personal interaction, to be held on November 20 at the District Central Library.

Based on the interactions, the top three prize winners will be chosen. The first, second and third prize winners in both the categories of story-telling and essay contests will get shields and certificates, the release said.

Additional information will be provided over phone: 0431 2702242.