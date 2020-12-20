Tiruchirapalli

Contests marks Swachhta Pakhwada celebration

Heavy Energy Projectile Factory celebrated Swachhta Pakhwada-2020 (Clean India Fortnight-2020) by conducting competitions and a mini walkathon, displaying posters and other programmes.

The celebration began with pledge-taking by employees. Cleanliness drive in public places was organised with active participation of General Manager S.K. Sinha and other officers.

Seminars on cleanliness were conducted by prominent personalities. Tree plantation in factory and township areas was also organised. The sports association of the factory organised a mini walkathon for employees and their families.

Distributing prizes to winners of competitions on the final day, Mr. Sinha exuded hope that the spirit of cleanliness would be carried forward all through.

Rita Sinha, President Women's Welfare Association; San Murthy, Additional General Manager; and S. Kameshwari, Vice-President - WWA, also took part.

