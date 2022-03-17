Contests held to raise awareness of plastic pollution

Students asked to suggest alternatives to disposable plastic products

Tiruchi based VOICE Trust in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), held a host of activities at the Bishop Heber Higher Secondary School in Teppakulam on Thursday, focusing on alternatives to disposable plastic products.

The day-long programme was supported by the School Education Department, Tiruchi district.

Children from 250 schools participated in elocution, drawing and essay-writing contests, suggesting ways to replace or mitigate the use of non-biodegradable plastics.

The competitions were coordinated by National Green Corps (NGC), affiliated to the Department of Environment.

In Tiruchi district, NGC is present in 250 schools (10,000 students), and 359 Eco-Clubs (14,360 students), spread through educational institutions in Lalgudi, Musiri and Tiruchi. VOICE Trust is responsible for 69 NGC and 159 Eco-Clubs in the Lalgudi educational district.

“Environmental education helps us to connect with the world around us and gives us the knowledge to face challenges. Over the years, cleanliness has become synonymous with disposable plastics. But the damage caused by this material has become all-pervasive,” said J. Nitu, VOICE Trust programme manager for environment and empowerment.

A training session was also held for the NGC teacher coordinators to raise awareness about plastic, their effect on health and ways to reduce pollution.

R. Lakshmi, District Environment Engineer, TNPCB, presided over the day’s proceedings. District Educational Officers from Tiruchi, Manapparai, Musiri and Lalgudi also spoke.