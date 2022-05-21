Contestants come up with a variety of recipes at culinary talent hunt in Kumbakonam

M. Mehar Banu won the first place in the third edition of The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’ preliminary round held at Quality Inn VIHA in Kumbakonam on Saturday. Her entry featured as many as 49 varieties of dishes that are famous in each region.

S. Umayal was adjudged first runner-up for her paniyaram, podimas and chicken gravy while J. Jariya Firthose was declared second runner up for her pasta and fish gravy.

Participants presented minimum of two dishes of which one dish represented the flavour of Tamil Nadu with Namba Ooru Namba Savorit Pasta. They were judged by celebrity chef K. Damodaran based on taste, texture, flavour and presentation.

Also present at the event were P. Ramya - Modern Radio Service Kumbakonam, authorised Videim dealer, M. Tamil Selvam, distributor, Savorit & Naga, D. Senthil Raja – Area Sales Manager, Maduram Rice, S. Rajaganapathi, Partner RKG and M. Peter, Regional Sales Manager, Kaleeshwari Refinery.

