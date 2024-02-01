GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Consumers deplore hike in price of milk in Manapparai

February 01, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A cooperative milk society in Manapparai, attached to Tiruchi Aavin, has increased the price of milk by ₹5 per litre to its regulars in the town.

According to sources, the R. 985 Manapparai Milk Producers Cooperative Society procures about 22,000 litres per day from 65 centres in and around Manapparai. Of this, it supplies about 15,000 litres to the Aavin plant in Tiruchi and sells the remaining 7,000 litres of milk directly to the society’s card holders without processing it.

Until December 17, the society paid ₹33.5 per litre to its members. After the State government’s announcement on increasing ₹3 per litre, the society began paying ₹36.50 per litre on December 18. The society had been selling unpacked milk to its regular consumers in Manapparai at ₹45 per litre until December 17. However, it is said to have been selling one litre of milk at ₹50 from December 18. It is said that the upward price had been effected without a written order from the Aavin management.

The upward revision has evoked sharp reactions among the political parties, including the AIADMK the CPI and the consumers. They have taken it up with the society managers.

Demanding immediate withdrawal of the increase in the price of milk, the members of the Communist Party of India, held a demonstration at Manapparai on Thursday.

K. Mohamed Hussain, town secretary of the CPI, who spearheaded the protest, said that the rate had been increased without formal communication from the Aavin management. The society should have got approval from its general body. Moreover, the hike was not corresponding to the hike in procurement price.

