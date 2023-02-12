Consumer product testing laboratory launched in Tiruchi

February 12, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru virtually inaugurated a consumer product testing laboratory in Tiruchi on Sunday. The Consumer Protection Council, Tamil Nadu, has launched the product testing lab to help people test the claims of manufacturers and sellers.

Established at a cost of nearly ₹1 crore, the lab will temporarily function from a 660 sq. ft. space on the premises of the Council office in Kumaran Nagar.

The state-of-the-art lab is equipped with water testing equipment, including a spectrophotometer, turbidimeter and ph meter, cooking oil testers, hot air oven and water bath. The lab will extend services across sectors such as food, chemical, textile, soaps, detergents, cosmetics, electronics, grocery and more products after setting up a dedicated facility with additional equipment.

The initiative will focus on empowering the public and educating them on the quality of the commodities they utilise every day. With a highly skilled and experienced team of specialists, the council aims to provide the public with reliable results in a cost-effective manner.

According to S. Pusphavanam, Council Secretary, the public could get edible oil and water samples, including drinking, bore, and well water tested and check the purity and weight of gold, silver and copper at the lab at minimal cost.

The lab will cater to testing, inspection and certification needs of the consumers. “The lab is exclusively set up for consumers as government labs are not accessible to the public. The results of the test will be valid in any court of law, and anyone can raise a complaint against consumer brands for misleading advertisements at the consumer protection agency,” said Mr. Pusphavanam.

The council will also get accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), a Constituent Board of Quality Council of India, for the lab in due course by testing 400 samples.