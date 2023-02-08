Consumer product testing lab to come up in Tiruchi

February 08, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Consumer Protection Council, Tamil Nadu, will shortly inaugurate a product testing laboratory in Tiruchi to empower the public and educate them on quality of the commodities they utilise every day.

Addressing a press conference, S. Pusphavanam, Council Secretary, said the public could get edible oil and water samples, including drinking, bore and well water, tested and check the purity and weight of gold at the lab as the facility had been exclusively set up for consumers.

The lab, which has been established at a cost of about ₹1 crore, will temporarily function from a 660 sq. ft. space on the premises of the Council office in Kumaran Nagar. “We have approached the government for a piece of land to set up the facility with additional equipment to test soaps, detergents, cosmetics, textiles, electronics and more. Both the State and Central governments have offered to help, and we will soon establish the lab,” he said.

Water testing equipment, including spectrophotometer, turbidimeter and ph meter, and cooking oil testers have been purchased for the lab, which will help people test the claims of manufacturers and sellers. The council has planned to get accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), a Constituent Board of Quality Council of India, for the lab in due course. To get the NABL accreditation, the lab has to successfully test 400 samples.

“The results of the test would be published, and the report will be valid in any court of law. Anyone can raise a complaint against consumer brands for misleading advertisements at the consumer protection agency,” said Mr. Pusphavanam.

For the benefit of the rural population, 22 sample collectors have been appointed to collect samples for testing from people belonging to the 11 taluks in the district.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N Nehru will inaugurate the laboratory on February 12, in the presence of Nidhi Khare, Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, and J. Radhakrishnan, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Food and Consumer Protection, among others.