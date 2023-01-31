Consumer preference for plant-based proteins up

January 31, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Worldwide, consumers have started preferring plant-based proteins, according to Vice-Chancellor of University of Lethbridge Digvir S.Jayas.

Dr. Jayas made this remark while delivering the Dr. V. Subrahmanyan Memorial Lecture at the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management – Thanjavur (NIFTEM-T) here on Tuesday. The Canada-based Lethbridge University vice-chancellor observed that technologies could be developed for food industries to meet the global demand for plant based proteins.

He mainly focused on the innovative approaches that were essential to upgrade food processing systems and business. Automation of the food industry, quality monitoring using bio-imaging and nano-sensors and others need to be introduced, he stressed.

He also urged institutions like NIFTEM-T and others to adopt appropriate mechanisms to connect industries for mutual benefits and exhorted the institute to work in close association for developing innovative technologies, faculty and student exchange programmes.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director (in-charge), NIFTEM-T, M.Loganathan highlighted the institute’s contributions in food processing sector towards National building and enhancement of farmers livelihood.

Awards were also presented to scientists and staff of the institute on the occasion. While N. Venkatachalapathy, Dean (in-charge), Research and International Relations, and Ashish Rawson, Associate Professor, Department of Food Safety and Quality Testing received the awards in the Scientists category, P. Rajendran, Senior Technician, Department of Food Biotechnology received the award in the Technical Staff category and K.Kalaimani, Senior Technician, Administrative Office received the award in the support staff category, according to an Institute release.