Consumer influencer workshop held at SASTRA

December 12, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

A one-day workshop to draw the attention of consumer influencers to organically produced agricultural products and their benefits was held at SASTRA, Thanjavur, on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the workshop jointly organised by CREATE Trust and SASTRA, chairman, CREATE, Duraisingam emphasised the need for better awareness among consumer of food products and how and where they came from.

The objective of the workshop was an effort to reach out to more consumers through the sharing of evidence-based, scientifically researched updated information to enlighten consumer influencers such as food writers, blog writers, YouTubers, mainstream media, consumer representatives, organic farmers, organic outlet owners, students and academic research institutions.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed to enlighten the consumers and consumer influencers on the ethno-scientific approaches for evidence-based screening of heritage and indigenous paddy varieties of Tamil Nadu for health through human clinical trials.

Speaking on the occasion, Registrar, SASTRA, R. Chandramouli said the need of the hour was to address issues related to food, health and nutrition.

Issues such as expanding the consumer base for organic food, creating awareness of traditional food and health system followed by ancestors who had documented the same and the need for academic research on issues related to the food and farming sector were also discussed at the workshop.