Consumer forum’s plea to Tiruvarur Municipality

The Tamil Nadu Consumer Protection and Environment Research Centre has urged Tiruvarur Municipality to identify a suitable place for conducting public meetings and other events by political parties and other outfits so that such events could not be a hindrance to public movement.

In a resolution passed at the monthly meeting of the forum here recently, it was pointed out that hitherto such meetings/events were being organised on the main thoroughfares of the town causing inconvenience to the general public.

In order to avoid inconvenience to the public, the civic body could identify a suitable place within its jurisdiction and even erect a podium at the site for the benefit of meeting organisers

Expressing discontent over the manner in which public places, particularly the four Car Streets and Vilamal market area, were being encroached upon by street vendors, it called for stern action against encroachers to ensure free movement of traffic through the carriageways.

Stressing the need to harness rainwater, the forum exhorted the district administration to initiate steps on a war footing for setting up rainwater harvesting facilities at government offices, educational institutions and private premises throughout the district and also to initiate steps to clear debris from water bodies to prevent breeding of mosquitoes.

It also sought additional coaches for Karaikal and Mannai Express services in view of the increase in commuter patronage from Tiruvarur and surrounding areas.