Consumer forum seeks repair of approach road to bus stand in Tiruvarur

November 07, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Consumer Protection and Environment Research Centre, Tiruvarur, has appealed to the district administration to instruct officials to set right the approach road to the new bus stand in the town.

Passing a resolution at its monthly meeting held here recently under the chairmanship of its president, P. Azhagirisamy, the centre claimed that the deplorable condition of the approach road to the bus stand from Tiruchi-Nagapattinam highway caused immense hardships to commuters during monsoon days.

The centre also urged the district administration to look into the issue of non-relaying of carriageways in Tiruvarur town where piped drinking water connections were provided to houses under the Jal Jeevan Scheme. Also, it must look into issues such as inadequate mini-bus services and issuance of bus tickets without the name of the operating company.

A resolution seeking extension of train services operated from Tiruchi to Thanjavur and from Villupuram to Mayiladuthurai up to Tiruvarur at least during the festival season was also passed at the meeting.

