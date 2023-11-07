HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Consumer forum seeks repair of approach road to bus stand in Tiruvarur

November 07, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Consumer Protection and Environment Research Centre, Tiruvarur, has appealed to the district administration to instruct officials to set right the approach road to the new bus stand in the town.

Passing a resolution at its monthly meeting held here recently under the chairmanship of its president, P. Azhagirisamy, the centre claimed that the deplorable condition of the approach road to the bus stand from Tiruchi-Nagapattinam highway caused immense hardships to commuters during monsoon days.

The centre also urged the district administration to look into the issue of non-relaying of carriageways in Tiruvarur town where piped drinking water connections were provided to houses under the Jal Jeevan Scheme. Also, it must look into issues such as inadequate mini-bus services and issuance of bus tickets without the name of the operating company.

A resolution seeking extension of train services operated from Tiruchi to Thanjavur and from Villupuram to Mayiladuthurai up to Tiruvarur at least during the festival season was also passed at the meeting.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.