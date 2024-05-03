Consumer forum presses for additional train to Bengaluru, new railway line via Namakkal

May 03, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Consumer Protection Council, Tamil Nadu, has reiterated the demand for introduction of an additional train to Bengaluru from Tiruchi.

“The only train available now was introduced in 1963. The rapid increase in population, the economic growth, spurring travel, and Bengaluru becoming an IT hub have necessitated additional trains,” said a resolution adopted at the annual general body meeting of the council held here recently.

Sometime ago, the railways had operated a day time special train between Yeshwantpur and Tiruchi but unfortunately it was discontinued, it said.

The council suggested building a new rail line via Bikshandarkoil to Namakkal so that a train could be run from Tiruchi to Bengaluru cutting short the travel time by an hour . Musiri and Thottiyam areas in Tiruchi, hitherto unserved by railways, had potential for cargo movement and the rural economy would get a boost.

Alternatively, a bridge could be built across the Cauvery and Kollidam connecting Kulithalai and Musiri and the line could connect Namakkal. Both these proposals would boost economic development of the region.

The meeting urged the Tiruchi City Corporation Commissioner to come out with a White Paper on the Smart City projects in the city and organise a meeting with stakeholders.

S. Pushpavanam, Secretary of the council, presented the annual report at the meeting presided by C.T. Selvakumar.

