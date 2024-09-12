ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer council welcomes health cover for senior citizens

Published - September 12, 2024 08:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Consumer Protection Council, Tamil Nadu, has welcomed the Union government’s decision to extend health insurance cover to senior citizens aged above 70.

“The Council thanks the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister for walking the talk on the introduction health (insurance) scheme for senior citizens above the age of 70. This will be a boon for them, particularly non-pensioners,” said S. Pushpavanam, Secretary of the council, in a statement.

The council reiterated its demand for reducing the GST on health insurance premium from 18% to 5%.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US