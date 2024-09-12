Consumer council welcomes health cover for senior citizens

The Consumer Protection Council, Tamil Nadu, has welcomed the Union government’s decision to extend health insurance cover to senior citizens aged above 70.

“The Council thanks the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister for walking the talk on the introduction health (insurance) scheme for senior citizens above the age of 70. This will be a boon for them, particularly non-pensioners,” said S. Pushpavanam, Secretary of the council, in a statement.

The council reiterated its demand for reducing the GST on health insurance premium from 18% to 5%.