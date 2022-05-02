Consumer council to set up product testing lab in Tiruchi

The Consumer Protection Council, Tamil Nadu, will soon establish a product testing laboratory in the city.

Members of the public can have water samples tested and check the purity and weight of gold at the lab. The laboratory is expected to become functional in another two to three months. “We have approached the government for a piece of land to set up the facility. However, the lab will soon start functioning temporarily at the council office at Kumaran Nagar,” S. Pusphavanam, secretary of the council told The Hindu. Some equipment has been purchased for the lab, which will help people test the claims of manufacturers and sellers. The council has planned to get accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), a Constituent Board of Quality Council of India, for the lab in due course, said Mr. Pushpavanam.

Meanwhile, at its annual general body meeting held recently with C.T. Selvakumar, president, in the chair, the council has urged Tiruchi Corporation to “plug the loopholes in tax collection” by revising the rental rate for several Corporation buildings, in particular buildings and shops situated between Arunachalam and MGR statues on West Boulevard Road.

“When there is scope for huge collection, the tax hike can be toned down. We urge the Corporation to give out specific norms and worked out examples for the tax assessment and also define the luxury apartments as we have received complaints that many two BHK flats have been designated as luxury apartments,” the council said in a resolution adopted at the meeting.

It suggested that the Corporation use satellite images of the houses and adopt a transparent method of taxation. The Corporation should introduce a hassle-free system for online payment of taxes. It should also provide a facility for lodging complaints at its website with enough room for messages and provide the email addresses of the city engineer and other senior officials, the council demanded. In another resolution, the council demanded that the civic body reinstall garbage bins in the city as heaps of garbage lying on the roadsides in residential colonies indicate that the system of door-to-door collection had failed, forcing people to dump waste in public places. Through other resolutions, the council called upon the Corporation to withdraw the move to collect parking fee for vehicles parked on roadsides; remove encroachments from various parts of the city; and install sign boards providing details of the road works and the contractors executing them in the city.