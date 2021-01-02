Consumer council to file PIL against officials

TIRUCHI

The Consumer Protection Council, Tamil Nadu, has decided to file public interest litigation against government officials concerned for failing to shift the Gandhi Market to the newly built Central Market for Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers at Kallikudi in Tiruchi and for not completing the Junction road overbridge, thereby wasting public money.

A resolution to this effect was adopted at the annual general body meeting of the council held here on Thursday with C.T.Selvakumar, president, in the chair. S.Pushpavanam, Secretary of the Council, presenting the annual report.

The council also resolved to form a road safety council with experts in traffic and safety engineering and investigation so as to suggest plans for reducing casualties. It also criticised the government’s decision to supply free rice to families holding ‘sugar only’ ration cards. The move would result in a drain on the exchequer and urged the government the decision.

Through another resolution, the Council requested the Tiruchi City Corporation to resume cleaning of streets and over-head water tanks and ensure hygienic environment. Referring to the Corporation move to collect parking fee for vehicles parked on some of the arterial roads, the council urged the civic body to ensure that hotels, shops and commercial complexes bear the parking fees and not force the customer to pay the fees as the establishments do not provide parking space for customers.

The general body meeting was followed by a discussion on the three new farm laws brought in by the Centre with G. Ajeethan and P. Senthilnathan putting forth their views on the laws.